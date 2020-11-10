SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Late Tuesday evening, reports came in from citizens of a 'deafening' noise coming from near the Kaiser Plant in the Spokane Valley.
KHQ spoke to the fire department who confirmed that the cause of the noise was from a natural gas pipeline venting natural gas into the air.
The authorities confirm that there is no threat since there wasn’t any gas build up. The situation has been controlled and Avista is on the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.