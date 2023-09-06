POST FALLS, Idaho - A Louisiana man is in jail after molesting an eight-year-old child in Post Falls.
In April, 29-year-old Dakota W. Abel was reported to law enforcement for molesting a child in April. A warrant was obtained to arrest Abel after he fled to Louisiana before he could be questioned.
“The Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office supports victims of crime, particularly children who have been abused by the hands of a trusted adult. This type of conduct is among the worst in society and we appreciate all who work to protect children,” said prosecuting attorney Stanley Mortensen.
Abel was sentenced to 10 years with the eligibility for parole after eight years.