OAKANOGAN, WA - SR 20 east of Loup Loup pass is closed for the next several days as crews work to repair a washout earlier this month.
The Washington Department of Transportation says westbound traffic from Okanogan toward Twisp will be detoured south along US 97 and eastbound traffic from Twisp toward Okanogan will be detoured south along SR 153.
The detour will be in place until June 4th.
WSDOT says contractors are excavating soft fill material which could make it unstable for traffic.
