SPOKANE, Wash. — The search for a killer or killers who opened fire in the middle of a busy North Spokane Neighborhood on July 3rd continues. Loved ones have identified the victim as Michael Materne.
Kaitlan Byrd and Nicole Rauscher were one of Materne's many dear friends. They were among the crowd at a weekend vigil to honor him at Franklin Park.
"There were hundreds [here,]" Nicole said.
"He was 36-years-old," Kaitlan said. "He had beautiful kids that will never get to see him again. They are broken."
SPD has released little about the murder that they described as a 'drive-by shooting' in a press release discussing multiple, high-profile crimes over the Fourth of July weekend. The crime occurred at roughly 5:30 on the evening on July 3rd near Belt and Everett.
Kaitlan remembers hearing the awful news.
"We got a call from his sister's husband saying he'd be shot," she recalled.
They initially hoped he'd be okay, but were told he was pronounced dead shortly after the shots were fired. The friends say many people in our community are now left with overwhelming grief.
"He had brothers, sisters, kids, his fiancé, his mom," Kaitlan said. "I just know there are so many people who are broken."
SPD confirms no one has been arrested for the deadly shooting but say detectives continue to actively investigate the murder. At this point, SPD believes it does not appear to be a random act of violence. They are asking anyone with information to please call Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference report number 2022-20113650.
Loved ones are collecting donations to cover burial expenses and to help out the victim's children with any remaining funds. Donations can be made at Numerica Credit Union with mention of the 'Michael Materne Memorial.'