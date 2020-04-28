It is a great day to enjoy some sunshine with temperatures heading into the upper 60's. We have a nice light wind to keep us comfortable. Things stay dry today, but that could change as early as tomorrow. For tonight, mostly cloudy skies move in and we drop into the upper 40's.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week! You will want to pull out the shorts as temperatures jump into the mid 70's. Skies will be mostly cloudy and by the second half of the day we will look for a slight chance for some showers. Winds will ramp up a bit too, with gusts expected around 15-20mph.
