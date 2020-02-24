Looking outside your window you are probably seeing a nice mix of sun and clouds. We started the day off with some strong winds, those will be calming down as we head throughout your day today. If you are traveling across the passes be prepared for winter-like travel as mountain snow showers are continuing to linger. Temperatures will hit the mid 40's today as high pressure continues to build. Overnight tonight with mostly clear skies we will drop to the mid 20's.
For your Tuesday we will see another gorgeous day! Temperatures again will be in the mid 40's with plenty of sunshine on the way. We will continue to see sunny skies all week long with temperatures expected to rise into the 50's by the end of the work week.
