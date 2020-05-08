You really can't complain about ending the work week like this. We are talking sunshine and dry conditions with warming temperatures. We didn't get quite as warm as we expected yesterday because those clouds stuck around. Today though you will want the sunglasses and sunscreen, temperatures are headed into the low 70's. Overnight, skies remain mostly clear as we drop to the mid 40's.
Temperatures peak Saturday in the mid 70's, well above normal for this time of year! We will expect sunshine and partly cloudy skies by tomorrow night. Mother's Day looks pretty nice, but breezy. If you do have brunch planned out on the deck expect the chance for the napkins to go flying!
