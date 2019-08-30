This morning we are watching isolated showers moving across the Inland Northwest. With those showers we won't rule out the chance for some isolated lightning strikes. There is a slight chance to see the raindrops in the Spokane area. Otherwise, we will look for decreasing cloud coverage leaving us with partly sunny skies today. Temperatures should be pretty comfortable, although they will be slightly above average topping out in the low 80's. By tonight, temperatures drop to the upper 50's with mostly clear skies.
Labor Day weekend is looking pretty fantastic if you are staying in town. For those road tripping keep in mind overnight into tomorrow we could see some patchy fog out on the roads. Otherwise, we will look for mostly sunny skies. You will definitely need the sunglasses this weekend! Conditions are mostly looking dry too, however, if you are planning on doing some tent camping in the mountains there will be a slight chance for showers. This weekend temperatures will stay nice and warm, and above average. For Saturday look for temperatures in the mid to upper 80's.