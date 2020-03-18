Grace Chapin

We are looking at another gorgeous day for our Wednesday! Plenty of sunshine is heading our direction, so grab those sunglasses and get outside. Temperatures into the low 50's and a calm wind will have conditions feeling very comfortable. Heading into tonight those overnight low temperatures are still looking to be slightly below average into the upper 20's. Clear skies will mean a chilly start to the day tomorrow so get ready to layer up! You will want to shed those layers as we again look to head into the low 50's with sunny skies. Tomorrow we will see a bit more wind with light winds in place. By tomorrow night partly cloudy skies are expected.

