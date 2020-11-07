We have a pretty good band setting up today to the south and east of Spokane. During the day it will bring rain to the valley floors and rain and snow to the mountains. Changes are on the way as we head into tonight. Low pressure dropping down from British Columbia will cool us down and have that system spinning in toward Spokane. Snow levels are expected to drop to 1800ft after midnight. The National Weather Service is expecting less than a half inch of accumulation overnight in Spokane. To the east of us Winter Weather Advisories, Watches, Warnings and Blizzard Warnings are in place beginning this afternoon. If you plan to travel that way make sure you are prepared for winter driving conditions.
Tomorrow, winds will be breezy. We are talking sustained winds about 10-15mph for the metro. That will have wind chill down into the 20s at times for Spokane so get ready to bundle up!
