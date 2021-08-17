SPOKANE, Wash. - Tyler Carlson owns Carlson & Co. realty in Spokane. He said that in May, less than one percent of all the rental units in Spokane County were available.
That of course doesn't bode well for victims of Monday morning's apartment fire in Browne's Addition.
"Unfortunately, there's not a lot of places for folks to go. There's just not a lot of availability," Carlson continued.
The cause of the bottleneck has been well documented: an influx of people moving to the region combined with a low number of available units. In the short term, the Red Cross is providing a variety of assistance to those displaced.
"We typically keep a case open until they have a long-term plan set up, whether that's with their insurance or some other sort of plan," said Ryan Rodin of the Red Cross.
The current state of the rental market here could make finding a long-term solution a difficult task though, and the Red Cross' resources are already stretched thin.
"I think people are going to be leaning on the mom & pop rentals… I recommend people all the time to just talk to everyone you can," said Carlson. "There are a lot of really great landlords out there that want to help people and build relationships."
Despite the challenges folks might encounter trying to find a place or replace their things, many in the community have already stepped up. Several GoFundMe fundraisers have been created, with some reaching thousands of dollars in donations in a matter of hours.
"I think that's why people stay in Spokane and probably why people want to come here," Carlson said. "For how much we've grown and how big it is, it is small, and people like to help people."
If you're planning on donating to one of those fundraisers, remember to make sure you make sure you're giving to one that's legit, as unfortunately GoFundMe scams tend to be more prominent after a tragedy like this one.
Here's a list of fundraising campaigns that have collectively raised over $23,000 for victims of the fire. These have been verified by GoFundMe staff:
- Help Clayton and Tiffani get back on their feet
- Violent Fire Took All of Tori's Belongings
- Help Nicole and Gus Rebuild from Disastrous Fire
- Recovery After Terrible Fire
- Fire Recovery Assistance and Donations for Casey
- Help Marye after fire destroys everything
- Help Joy Recover From a Devastating Fire
- Up in flames (please help my dad!)
- Loss of family member in Spokane apartment fire