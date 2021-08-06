SPOKANE COUNTY, WA - Right now only 1 in 4 voters cast their ballots in the Spokane county primaries.
What does that mean? Typically close races are even closer.
Just two votes separate two district one candidates, Luc Jasmin and Naghmana Sherazi. And with low voter turnout for the primaries, it just goes to show that every vote counts.
Voter turnout for Spokane's primaries went from 19% to just under 25%, but despite more ballots coming in, there's still only 1 in 4 voters casting ballots in the primary.
That means the handful of ballots left to count could decide whether Luc Jasmin or Naghmana Sherazi will have a chance this November to fight for the District 1 council seat against Jonathan Bingle.
"So just a few people have made the decision about who's going to go forward to the general election," Vicky Dalton, the Spokane County Auditor said.
The low turnout, Dalton says isn't uncommon for primary elections.
This incredibly tight race... Proof to the candidates at the center of it... That every vote really does count.
"When you wait until the general, there might be a candidate that's well qualified that might speak to a lot of the ideals that the voter has that doesn't move through," Luc Jasmin, a District 1 county candidate said.
"This whole situation has kind of brought the awareness to the forefront where folks are concerned and they realized oh that one person that told me they would vote and didn't vote - that really made a big difference," Naghmana Sherazi, a District 1 County candidate said.
The next ballot count is Monday august 16th. Dalton told KHQ they are now in "hand recount range" with only 2 votes separating the candidates.
If there is a 19 vote difference by the 16th, then it just goes to the winner.
Of course when those results are released next week we will bring you the very latest here, on the air and on our nonstop news channel.