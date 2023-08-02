SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Voter turnout was down in the Aug. 1 primary election.
Vicky Dalton, the Spokane County Auditor, told Non-Stop Local that the Spokane County Elections Office expects to end up with a 29% ballot return rate and a 28% count rate. The office claims that that number is low.
"In a normal primary, we're accustomed to seeing a turnout of between 30-34%. And, so, a 28% final turnout for ballots tabulated... is lower than what we would normally see," Dalton said.
In total 90,426 ballots were returned to the Elections Office. 35,169 ballots were returned via drop box. 55,257 were mail-in ballots.
On Wednesday morning, 15,074 ballots were returned to the Elections Office. 12,031 were returned via drop box. 3,043 were mail-in ballots.
"I think the voting process is good here, from what I know. And, I think we have good candidates. I was very pleased--even though I'm in the County-- to see that we have more females running for the different positions. City Council...those kinds of things. And, I just think that it is really good to have a mixture of both male and female, and get that balance with our elected officials," Roberta League, a Spokane County resident who voted with a mail-in ballot, said.
Dalton told Non-Stop Local that primaries do not always have the same draw that general elections have.
"One of the factors in turnout... and getting voters to actually cast a ballot and return it back to us, is how much media coverage and how much advertising has happened during that election cycle. And in this primary election, the advertising really didn't happen until towards the end of the two and a half weeks that people had their ballots in hand. So, I think people were just a little slow in getting the information they needed... and really getting that push," Dalton said.