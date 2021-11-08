SPOKANE, Wash - Some lower South Hill residents say they're worried that crime is spiking. And when you look at the numbers... It has.
There's no denying it, more and more people are moving to Spokane and some residents are worrying it may be causing an increase in crime.
Rikki Morgan waited over a year and a half to sleep in a place she can call home. But despite getting off the streets, she feels even less safe now while living in Parkview, a low-income complex in the lower South Hill.
"I haven't felt safe here for a good 6 months," Morgan said.
Sundays are usually reserved for chores, church, family, and fun. But for some living at Parkview Apartments, it's just another day of crime.
"I just walked out here and all my tires were slashed and strawberry jelly on my car," she said.
Morgan has lived in Spokane for a decade, while she has not always lived in a home, she has felt safe.
"We were asked to come hereafter waiting over a year and a half on the list and we were so excited to have our own place not be homeless anymore," she said.
Well not anymore...
"Sorry... And it's been bad ever since we got here," she said.
A multi-hour standoff just weeks ago put it all into perspective.
"We have had 3 or 4 shootings here, somebody was stabbed in the parking lot. We have been burglarized," she said. "We've been having problems for a while."
The problems have been racking up.
"I do believe it is happening more and more," she said. "I think I hear about something every other day."
And that makes sense. Population numbers are growing exponentially. The city of Spokane added tens of thousands of people between 2010 and 2020, according to census data.
While property crime is trending down across the city, violent crime is up and in Morgan's neighborhood, South Central Spokane, it's up nearly 25%.
For Morgan, her car not only provides her son transportation to school but is her livelihood as an Uber driver. Now rendered useless with 4 slashed tires. Security cameras are nowhere to be found.
"It would be nice to feel a little bit more comfortable in my place that I live in with my child. All of us have kids here," she said. "It's just disheartening there can't be a little bit more effort put into keeping us safe and at least put up some security cameras or something so we can feel a little bit more secure in where we live."
KHQ tried to speak with the apartment manager but they weren't in the office. We reached out to Spokane police to see if there are more calls of service in this area and will hopefully get those numbers Tuesday.