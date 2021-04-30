Lowes is hiring more than 1,000 new associates across Washington stores on National Hiring Day on May 4th.
964 people will be hired in the Seattle area and another 234 in Spokane. Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles.
Candidates 18 and older can apply in person at Lowe's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4th.
“National Hiring Day has been a simple and convenient way for any job seeker to apply for an open role, get to know us and begin a career with Lowe’s,” said Janice Dupré, Lowe’s executive vice president of human resources. “Our associates drive our success in making homes better for all, and we are committed to enabling everyone who touches our business to thrive and contribute to that success.”
In the spirit of building the best team, Lowe’s provides competitive pay and quarterly profit-sharing bonuses for hourly associates. The company also offers a wide variety of health, welfare and financial benefits to full-time and part-time associates, including health care and insurance benefits, retirement plans, an employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, leave programs and tuition assistance.
Lowe’s offers development and career advancement opportunities at all levels. In fact, nearly 200 current store managers kicked off their Lowe’s careers in seasonal roles. The company provides on-the-job learning with innovative tools, including an app that delivers customized product training in the aisles to ensure associates in all roles have the knowledge to confidently help customers.