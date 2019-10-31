A high school football player going viral for his unique name has committed to Louisiana State University, though there was previously a chance of him playing on the Palouse in a few years.
Hold That Tiger 🐯💜💛@Coach_EdOrgeron pic.twitter.com/F4YSFA8xX0— Decoldest Crawford (@Yrncold) October 28, 2019
Decoldest Crawford, a five-star wide receiver from Shreveport, Louisiana, made the decision this week to commit to his home state team, the LSU Tigers. Crawford is a sophomore at Green Oaks High School and is expected to graduate in 2020.
Washington State had made an offer to Crawford earlier this month, as he announced the offer on Twitter back on Oct. 15.
WOW!! Truly blessed to announce that I have received an PAC-12 offer from Washington State University #CoCougs🛑 pic.twitter.com/0hrGA7DFzT— Decoldest Crawford (@Yrncold) October 16, 2019
WSU was one of four schools in the running for Crawford, with Southern University and Southern Miss. also making offers according to 24/7 Sports.
Crawford has been an internet star since his name circulated from a story from KTAL, the NBC Station in Shreveport, La. His internet fame grew even further following his commitment to Coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers.
