Legos

Veterinarians use Lego's to build Pedro, a turtle, a wheelchair after loosing both its back legs.  

According to CNN, a zoological intern at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine bought a Lego car kit and used animal-safe epoxy to create a wheelchair for Pedro. 

According to CNN, when Pedro was adopted he was already missing one leg. After he ran away for a few months, he returned with the other back leg gone.  

The vets said there is nothing medically wrong with the animal.  

