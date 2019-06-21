Veterinarians use Lego's to build Pedro, a turtle, a wheelchair after loosing both its back legs.
According to CNN, a zoological intern at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine bought a Lego car kit and used animal-safe epoxy to create a wheelchair for Pedro.
According to CNN, when Pedro was adopted he was already missing one leg. After he ran away for a few months, he returned with the other back leg gone.
The vets said there is nothing medically wrong with the animal.