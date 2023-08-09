SPOKANE, Wash. — Local restaurant and venue Lucky You Lounge announced Wednesday they are closing their doors after more than four years of business.
Caleb Ingersoll, owner of Lucky You Lounge, thanked his staff in a Facebook post, "I want to say a special appreciation to our incredible staff who have had to weather a lot over the last three years. I could not be more grateful for everything they have given, and none of what the business has been would have been possible without them."
Those who purchased tickets for upcoming shows past August should visit the official Lucky You Lounge website to follow up on updates regarding updated show locations and ticket information.