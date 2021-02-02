SEATTLE, Wash. - LuLaRoe will pay $4.75 million to resolve Washington State Attorney General's consumer protection lawsuit asserting that LuLaRoe, a California-based multi-level marketing business was operating a pyramid scheme. The business sells leggings and other clothes to a network of independent retailers.
In January 2019, Ferguson filed a lawsuit against LuLaRoe and several executives saying they made unfair and deceptive misrepresentation about the profitability of people an independent retailer.
The lawsuit says LuLaRoe violated the Washington Antipyramid Promotional Scheme Act and the Consumer Protection Act. It also challenged LuLaRoe's unlawful bonus structure and refund policy.
The resolution prohibits LuLaRoe from operating a pyramid scheme. The company must now be more transparent with retailers and must publish an income disclosure statement that accurately details retailer income potential.
Ferguson is giving $4 million to Washingtonians who were deceived by the business practices. The attorney general's office estimates that approximately 3,000 people will receive checks.
The remaining $750,000 will "partially reimburse the Attorney General's Office for the cost of investigating the conduct and bringing the lawsuit."
“LuLaRoe tricked Washingtonians into buying into its pyramid scheme with deceptive claims and false promises,” Ferguson said. “As a result, thousands lost money and two individuals made millions from their scheme. Washingtonians deserve fairness and honesty — and accountability for those who don’t play by the rules.”