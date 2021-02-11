The U.S. Embassy in Hanoi released a rap video to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year. The video features U.S. Ambassador Dan Krittenbrink and Vietnamese rapper Wowy.
The video was released on the Embassy's Facebook page and has been viewed thousands of times so far. The Lunar New Year "Tet" Holiday is the biggest celebration of the year in Vietnamese culture and it starts tomorrow.
The Spokane Public Library is hosting a Zoom events for kids tomorrow at 4 p.m. You can find more information here.
Also, there can't be any in-person events this year, but the Spokane Chinese Association will be putting together a video of past performances. That will be available on their website Thursday night.
