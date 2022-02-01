Lunar New Year: The meaning behind your Lucky Bamboo Plant

SPOKANE, Wash. - Lunar New Year kicks off Feb. 1, which is one of the most important celebrations for East and Southeast Asian cultures, according to History.com.
The New Year celebration goes on for multiple days, and is full of traditions, all to symbolize prosperity, abundance and togetherness.
If you've gone to the store and have seen a ton of Lucky Bamboo Plants recently ahead of Lunar New Year, here's what the different number of stalks mean:
- 1 stalk: Truth and commitment (helps the truth prevail)
- 2 stalks: Love (typically given to couples or as a wedding gift)
- 3 stalks: Happiness (a wish for a new beginning)
- 5 stalks: Nature (happiness/prosperity happens when all the five elements are present: air, water, earth, fire, wood)
- 8 stalks: Joy (the number eight signifies great wealth and joy, businesses incorporate the number for good luck)
