SPOKANE, Wash. - The volunteers at Lutheran Community Services are often the first voice of comfort after victims are violated in the worst way. Now, the people who help so many in our community need some help of their own. The number of volunteer victim advocates has reached a critical low.
Lutheran Community Services Director Erin Williams Hueter recently sent in a "Help Me Hayley" request reading in part, "We're down to under 10 volunteers who actively take shifts at night and on weekends/holidays. This is really tough on them, and heartbreaking for the staff that supports them, supervise them, and provide backup for them."
Victim advocate and volunteer supervisor Erin Carden says the ideal number of volunteers for them would be 40.
"It really is an incredible, unique way to really help people," she said.
Volunteers we spoke with say there are a variety of reasons that motivates them to give their time.
"For me, there have been several people I care about in my life that have been impacted by sexual assault," said volunteer Clint Albaugh.
"I was contemplating a career in social work and had friends who had volunteered before," said volunteer Amber Letchworth. "I am, and I saw the need."
Crime data for the city of Spokane show last week alone, there were six reported rapes. And those are just cases that were actually called into police. The volunteers are there to help, sometimes immediately after.
"Most of the time it's just being there, holding a hand," Amber said. "There can be so much shame and stigma with the rape culture in our communities. Some are scared to tell family members, they just need someone who's not going to judge them."
Volunteers take on-call shifts. Those needing help are transferred to their phone. It's work they can do from anywhere.
"Sometimes, it's just former survivors who can't sleep and just want to process it all," Amber said.
LCS says volunteers help man the 24-hour sexual violence helpline to provide "information, support, and empowerment." Training is included and will come with a 30-hour certification course as well as ongoing learning opportunities.
Volunteers must be 21-years-old, have a driver's license, reliable transportation, access to a private phone or cell and complete a screening/application process.
