Lyft is halting its new bike program after two batteries caught fire in San Francisco.
According to KIRO 7, the fire incident occurred on June 27 and the second happened on Wednesday July 31.
Don’t think I’ll be going on a @lyft @baywheels any time soon. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/MOU9wIjgII— Zach Rutta (@zrutta44) July 27, 2019
No one was injured, but Lyft is pulling the bikes from San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose to investigate.
The bikes had been on the streets for two weeks before the fires occurred.
This is not the first-time e-bikes have caught fire. In March, a set of lithium-ion batteries caught fire while charging at a bike hub in New York.