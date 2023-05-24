YAKIMA, Wash. — A body found in Mabton in an apparent homicide last month was a teenage girl from Spokane, according to the Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
Samantha Kalinchuk, 17, died from a gunshot wound to the head, and her manner of death was homicide per the coroner.
On April 30, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a property owner who told them he started to get a foul smell on his property.
Deputies arrived and found a body. Detectives were called out and took over the scene and began investigating.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 574-2500 or 800-572-0490 and refer to Case Number: 23C06375