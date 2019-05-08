The Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture has announced its 2019-2020 exhibitions.
- "Giants, Dragons and Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures," July 13 - September 2, 2019
“Norman Rockwell’s America" Oct 4, 2019 - Jan. 19, 2020
- “Pompeii: The Immortal City” Feb. 7 - May 3, 2020
"We are thrilled to present a slate of noteworthy exhibitions over the next 12 months that will delight the whole family from prestigious institutions including New York’s American Museum of Natural History and The National Museum of American Illustration in Newport, RI.,” Executive Director Wes Jessup said in a press release.
According to Jessup, 2020 will mark the 40th anniversary of the Mt. St. Helen's volcanic eruption. The "Mount St. Helens Critical Memory" exhibit will feature film, photography and recordings of primary sources.
A special exhibit on Memory and Meaning: Masterpieces from the MAC's Textile Collection will be also exhibited Aug. 31, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020.
A companion exhibit titled "Northwest Legends," which will provide interactive opportunities including designing mythical creatures, a fairy wing selfie and more will also be featured.