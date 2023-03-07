Mac Daddys among multiple new restaurants opening up in downtown Spokane this month

SPOKANE, WASH- Post COVID Downtown Spokane is changing. Especially when it comes to the food scene.
Recently multiple new restaurants have been in the process of opening their doors in downtown Spokane.
The owners of Mac Daddy's, are eager to make it downtown Spokane home. Jeremy Dillion one of the owners of Mac Daddy’s said that Spokane has always shown up for them, which was part of the reason why they said it was easy to invest in downtown Spokane.
Mac Daddy's will open its doors after a soft launch last week, and fine-tuning Monday and Tuesday. Dillion says they started as a food truck, and the response was over the moon- both in North Idaho and North Spokane.
They have now grown into multiple brick-and-mortar locations, with what Dillion calls their “flagship store,” in River Park Square.
Mac Daddy's took over the former Rock City Grill, which temporally also hosted Tomato Street as a tenant. Dillion is no stranger to the Downtown food scene, previously owning a location in the food court.
Dillion and his crew made a massive remodel investment. Putting in outdoor windows for a walk-up service for people from the park, new brick oven pizza makers, and an overflow/party room going in.
They say their restaurant was built to handle the influx of customers and tourists coming to Spokane. Which they say—they easily see.
“Well, when we were upstairs in the food court, originally we noticed with the podium coming into Downtown Spokane the numbers were going up higher when they had bigger events,” Dillion said, “at that point, we knew the economy was growing in downtown Spokane, and we knew as a business we needed to make that decision.”
Dillion was onto something—tracking an influx of customers and cash flow in real-time.
According to a report done by our partners at the Journal of Business, Visit Spokane has booked $32 million in events for 2023 and it’s estimated the podium will be a big driver in that business.
Spokane Sports predicts 113,000 visitors will attend events in 2023.
Per the Journal of Business-
When visitors come to Spokane for conventions or leisure, they stay in our hotels and pay sales and lodging taxes. Visitors dine in our restaurants, shop, and spend money, which is all taxed. Tourism provides $958 in tax relief for every household in Spokane County.
Other new restaurant expansions to Spokane:
- Mango Tree, South Hill
- Porters BBQ (expanding from the tri-cities)
- Pancake House, downtown
- Shiki Sushi, downtown Spokane (to open soon)
Multiple other restaurants have opened up this month, with Pancake House opening up in the former Luigi’s, Tuesday afternoon and a new sushi restaurant, Shiki Sushi to open up in River Park Square, by the end of this month.
Dillion reiterated his appreciation for the support from the people of Spokane but also went as far as to say his opinion following COIVD, business has rebounded in downtown Spokane and they’re tracing that back to cold hard cash flow.