SPOKANE, Wash. - A touring exhibition at Spokane's Museum of Arts and Culture is showcasing a novel form of bead art, the ndwango, developed by women living and working together in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. An upcoming exhibition will feature beadwork a little closer to home.
The exhibition, "Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence," features six artists, who call their paintings in beads ndwangos. According to the MAC, that translates as "cloth" or "rag."
It debuted Feb. 3, and runs through April 16.
On Feb. 12, "Plateau Pictorial Beadwork: The Fred L. Mitchell Collection" will show the beadwork of the indigenous people of the Pacific Northwest.
The MAC will present a collection assembled by Walla Walla resident Fred Mitchell. The exhibition will include stunning beaded bags, cuffs, gauntlets, vests, cradleboards and horse regalia.
