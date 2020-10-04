SPOKANE, Wash., - The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture will open new exhibits to the general public for the first time since the pandemic began on Sunday.
The family-friendly headliner of the MAC's fall season is called POP Power from Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation.
Executive director Wes Jessup said it's an exciting opening for multiple reasons.
"The MAC has never had a show like this. This is the first kind of five-decade survey of pop art that's probably ever been in Spokane," Jessup said.
Exhibition collector Jordan Schnitzer said it's something families can enjoy together during a time of constant uncertainty.
"We all need that creative freedom," Schnitzer said. "That chance to let our hearts and minds soar, and maybe take a little bit of a break from the complicated politics of the world we're in today."
The exhibition is also a ray of hope for the MAC. Jessup said the museum has battled through months of pandemic closures and other challenges, and this exhibit is a way to say thank you to the Spokane community.
"They're all supporting the MAC and they want to see us get through this in one piece," Jessup said. "I think this exhibition, POP Power... people will see that we made it and we're going to get there."
The MAC will also open Bomber Boys: Portraits from the Front and Music Finds a Way: The Spokane Symphony on October 4. Information about COVID-19 safety precautions and visitor requirements is available here.
