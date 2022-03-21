Machine Gun Kelly is making a stop in Spokane at the Spokane Arena this summer. 

SPOKANE, Wash - Machine Gun Kelly has announced a stop in Spokane on his massive 'Mainstream Sellout Tour'.

Avril Lavigne and Willow will also be performing.

The show is at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Monday, July 25.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, March 25th at 10 A.M.

