SPOKANE, Wash. - Macklemore, the famed rapper from Seattle, is returning to the Spokane as part of their 2023 international BEN tour on Oct. 10!
The award-winning artists, known for hits like "Thrift Shop," "Same Love," and "The Train," came to Spokane in 2015 to film the video for his chart-topping hit, "Downtown." A number of Spokanites featured as extras, including a barista from Rocket Bakery, whose cameo garnered him viral fame among Macklemore fans.
In the past, Macklemore shows have sold out quickly, including two shows at the O2 Arena in Dublin which sold out in 25 minutes. So if you're hoping to catch them live, better mark your calendars!
Tickets go on-sale Monday, March 10 and can be purchased at the Spokane Arena box office. You can also try your luck online at TicketsWest.com, or by calling 1-800-325-7328.
Presale tickets go on sale as early as March 6. For info on presale tickets, visit the TicketWest site!