SPOKANE, Wash. - A Macy's employee was bitten and two teenagers were arrested following an attempted theft in Spokane Valley.
According to the deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the teenagers took off from Macy's at the Spokane Valley Mall after trying to steal from the store. A loss-prevention officer was bitten and a woman was pushed in the process.
The teenagers were later taken into custody by deputies.
