Mass School Sickness Blamed on Spicy Chips, 'Sympathetic Vomiting,' Health Officials Say
NBC 5 News
WHAT TO KNOW
A sudden mass vomiting incident at a North Carolina elementary school was caused by spicy food and "sympathetic vomiting," officials say
Two dozen fifth-graders and one adult fell ill Wednesday afternoon at Petree Elementary school; the whole school had to be cleaned
Officials say the sick consumed a fruit-flavored concentrate without diluting it and ate a lot of spicy chips; they also shared the items
The sudden onslaught of mass vomiting at an elementary school in North Carolina wasn't caused by a nefarious disease, but rather fruit-flavored concentrate, spicy food and "sympathetic vomiting," public health officials say.
Citing a Forsyth County Department of Public Health release, news outlets report two dozen fifth-graders and one adult fell ill Wednesday afternoon at Petree Elementary School.
State lab results ruled out chemical or infectious agents. After conducting interviews, health officials concluded those sickened ingested the concentrate without diluting it with the requisite water and ate a lot of spicy chips.
Health officials say the students also practiced poor hygiene by sharing the food and liquid, the latter of which they drank from their hands, lunch trays and other ill-advised conduits.
Teachers' 'Execution-Style' Shootings in Drill Brew Debate[NY] Too Far? Teachers' 'Execution-Style' Shootings in School Drill Brew Controversy
The Indiana State Teacher's Association claims active shooter training in at least one school system went too far when teachers were shot "execution style" and injured by pellet guns. WTHR's Rich Van Wyk reports.(Published Monday, March 25, 2019)
The entire school was cleaned before reopening Thursday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stolen Indiana hot air balloon recovered by police after being spotted at Florida festival
Travis Fedschun By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Comments
A hot air balloon reported stolen from Indiana was recovered by police in Florida after it was spotted at a hot air balloon festival, according to police.
A hot air balloon reported stolen from Indiana was recovered by police in Florida after it was spotted at a hot air balloon festival, according to police. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)
A weekend hot air balloon festival in Florida featured more than just the magnificent sight of flame-powered flight when police reportedly discovered one balloon that had been stolen from nearly 900 miles away.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the balloon, which is multicolored with a grid pattern, was found Saturday while deputies were checking balloons at The Villages Hot Air Balloon Festival being held at the Florida Horse Park.
A Message from Fjord Norway
Norway in a Nutshell Tour
Take the legendary Norway in a nutshell® tour during the winter season for a truly unforgettable experience! See breathtaking fjord and mountain scenery and ride the F...
"You’re going to think we’re full of 'hot air' when you read this, but for the first time in our 175 years of existence, we recovered a stolen hot air balloon!" the sheriff's office said.
FLORIDA MAN CHARGED WITH SEXUAL BATTERY ON UNDERAGE GIRL HE ALLEGEDLY LURED AFTER CLAIMING TO BE 'INSTAGRAM FAMOUS'
The sheriff's office said they received notice from the Bloomington Police Department that the balloon had been stolen out of their jurisdiction and was spotted at the festival.
Hot air balloon makes crash landing in Philadelphia
Hot air balloon makes crash landing in Philadelphia
A hot air balloon carrying four people made an emergency landing in Philadelphia
The owner of the balloon said he just wanted his property back and did not want to press charges, according to police. It's not clear if authorities determined who stole the balloon -- or why.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP
The balloon was towed from the festival grounds so it can eventually be returned to its owner in Indiana.
"This just proves that you never know what the MCSO is going to be called out to next," police said.