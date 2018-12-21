SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands of Utah state employees entangled in reply-all email nightmare

An apparently simple email about a holiday potluck at a state office went off the rails Friday when it was accidentally sent to approximately 25,000 state employees.

One early respondent seemed to anticipate the coming storm of emails by replying to all, “braces self for receiving thousands of emails from people hitting ‘reply all’ to say they got added by mistake.”

Then the ‘reply-all’ responses began.

“STOP REPLYING TO ALL”, one ‘reply-all’ respondent wrote.

“Please remove me from this email,” another employee replied to all.

“EVERYONE STOP RESPONDING!!” responded one angry email.

A photo posted by state spokesperson Joe Dougherty showed dozens of emails sent over the course of just a few minutes around 9:30 a.m.

Dougherty posted around 11:15 a.m. to say the email chain seemed to have run its course.

Neither the offending sender, nor the department they work for were identified.

“I fear this will never end,” Lt. Governor Spencer Cox posted to twitter around 3:30 p.m.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Bakers are complaining that something is amiss with Hershey’s Kisses.

The chocolate candy’s trademark tips have been mysteriously missing from batches around the country. Bakers have taken to social media to complain that the lopped-off tops are ruining the look of their holiday treats. Without their points, the chocolate candies are left with flat tops.

The Hershey Company responded to the disgruntled bakers after hearing of a Facebook post by the Wedding Cookie Table Community group that detailed the problem.

Company spokesman Jeff Beckman tells the Lebanon Daily News they’re reviewing the issue. Beckman says Hershey has donated baking items to the group as a thank you for pointing out the issue.

The candy company has yet to explain what’s causing the missing tips.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STANTON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple learned that they broke the law when they wed two years ago, so they asked a judge to void the illegal marriage and then to do it all over again.

Philip Timmer and Trisha Stewart, both 55, were remarried last week at the Montcalm County Courthouse, and this time it was valid under Michigan law, the Daily News of Greenville reported.

Timmer and Stewart were both divorced with children from previous marriages when they met in 2010 through the social networking website Myspace. Stewart had divorced William Budlong in Texas in 1993 after having five children. Timmer was a father of four and got divorced in 2000.

Timmer and Stewart hit it off immediately.

“He asked for a date,” Stewart said. “I went to a barbecue at his house. We’ve been together ever since.”

Timmer proposed to Stewart three years after dating, but they had to push back their wedding after Stewart faced health issues, including being diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The couple married in 2016. But then Stewart learned that her divorce hadn’t been properly finalized in Texas, meaning she was legally still married to her ex-husband.

“I found out the judge who had overseen our divorce had died and the papers had never been processed,” Stewart said. “I thought it was crazy. We thought it was all done and taken care of.”

Stewart worked to settle her divorce, which was officially dissolved in the spring.

She then approached Montcalm County Circuit Court Judge Ronald Schafer to have her illegal marriage with Timmer voided.

As soon as the court hearing concluded, Stewart said she asked Schafer to remarry them and he happily agreed, having never presided over a marriage before.

“As a Circuit Court judge, my docket involves divorces, maybe the least favorite part of my job,” Schafer said. “It’s not enjoyable finalizing the end of a marriage. To have the opportunity to join two in marriage was a pleasant surprise.”

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Investigators say a 61-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested for tearing down a neighbor’s Christmas decorations while drunk and naked.

The Green Bay Gazette reports that Gregory Brannigan faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

A criminal complaint shows Brannigan’s neighbor called police Wednesday after to report that he was naked, kicking her door and tearing down her decorations. The neighbor told police Brannigan appeared intoxicated.

Officers say the Green Bay man was stumbling and told officers he needed to take care of supposed drug dealers in a neighbor’s apartment.

Investigators say a breath test estimated his blood alcohol level at 0.21, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Brannigan. A message left at a local phone number listed for a Gregory Brannigan was not immediately returned Friday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ROVANIEMI, Finland (AP) — Rudolph and friends no longer need to rely on the famous reindeer’s red nose to avoid getting lost. Now they have wireless technology.

To keep track of their animals in Lapland, Northern Finland’s vast and remote snow-covered forests, reindeer herders are turning to technology by fitting them with internet-connected collars.

Herders who previously spent weeks searching for their reindeer in sub-zero wilderness can now instantly see where they are on a mobile app that receives up-to-date location data.

“In all sectors of society, this (tech) efficiency is playing a big role. It’s the same in reindeer husbandry,” said Seppo Koivisto, whose hundreds of reindeer roam Lapland’s 4,000 square-kilometer (1,545 square-mile) Palojarvi District.

Lapland’s reindeer are the main source of livelihood for about 1,500 herders, so there’s high interest in technology that can help manage them. Koivisto is using the latest generation of wireless collars made possible by a group that includes Helsinki-based communications firm Digita and Finland’s Reindeer Herding Association. The association is based in Rovaniemi, which bills itself as the “official hometown of Santa Claus.”

“We have fewer workers, so their actions should be more and more efficient all the time,” and this technology lets them do that, said Koivisto. Since he started using the technology, he has only had to hire half the usual number of workers.

The technology can also help herders account for attacks from predators such as wolverines and lynx that roam across the Russian border.

At least 5,000 reindeer are killed every year, according to the herding association. Most that die in Lapland’s forests are never found. Koivisto says he loses about 8 percent of his herd annually.

The collars, which use GPS satellite positioning and special long-distance wireless networks, help herders find reindeer corpses so they can claim valuable compensation from the Finnish government.

If a collar-fitted reindeer doesn’t move after about four hours, its icon changes from green to red on the app, signaling a potential attack.

To best locate groups of reindeer, which are bred for their meat, milk and fur, the trackers are fitted on the herd’s female leader.

“In the old days, we roughly knew reindeer locations, in which part of the district they were,” said herder Jarno Konttaniemi. “But today, with this technology, we know exactly where they are.”

Digita built the long-range network, which it says is the world’s most northerly “Internet of Things” network. The “Internet of Things” refers to the next generation of devices and everyday objects that are connected to the internet.

While reindeer herding has roots going back hundreds of years, “at least some of the reindeer owners are really up-to-date when it comes to using technology,” said Ari Kuukka, Digita’s head of “Internet of Things” services.

The herding association has been working for years on a reliable GPS reindeer tracking system. The main challenge was coming up with a device that was cheap but had a long-lasting battery.

The third and latest prototype is the size of a deck of cards, stays charged for about a year, and costs about 90 euros ($102).

The herding association hopes to eventually shrink the transmitter down to a coin-sized microchip that can be attached to a reindeer’s ear, said Matti Sarkela, the herding association’s head of office who has previously helped develop a mobile app that alerts drivers to reindeer near Finland’s often icy roads.

He hopes embracing new technologies can inspire the younger generation to carry on the herding tradition.

“It has brought a lot of young people into our industry all the time,” said Sarkela. “It’s a really positive thing.”

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK - Hey beer lovers, Taco Bell may have something to quench your thirst.

Thant's right, the Mexican chain is now offering exclusive beer at select locations.

Taco Bell Partnered with Blue Point Brewing Company. They're putting "Big City Bell Pilsner" in three Taco Bell cantinas across New York City.

Cantina-style restaurants are different than standard Taco Bells.

They feature open kitchens, digital menus, local artwork and yes, alcohol.

Don't be jealous if you can't make it to the Big Apple though. Taco Bell plans to open roughly 300-500 more cantina locations aross the county by 2022.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(UPI) -- Authorities said a sea lion that paid an unexpected visit to a California airport ended up catching a ride to a wildlife center instead of a "flight to Hawaii."

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that the young sea lion wandered onto the Oakland Airport's grounds early Thursday morning.

"We are not sure where he was trying to go but likely a flight to Hawaii," the sheriff's office tweeted. "He was very cooperative and deputies coaxed him back to the bay where he is safe."

The sheriff's office said the sea lion returned to the airport a short time later, leading deputies to contact the Marine Mammal Center.

Rescuers from the center took the sea lion, nicknamed Cruizin, to a facility to Sausalito, where it will undergo an examination to make sure it is in good health, officials said.

Read more: https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2018/12/21/Sea-lion-wanders-onto-California-airport-grounds/5551545416930/#ixzz5aMbxi3tQ

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(UPI) -- Police in London said a man who called the 999 emergency line to complain that KFC was out of chicken was among the most frivolous calls of 2018.

The London Metropolitan Police said more than 20,000 of the about 2 million calls that came into the 999 emergency line during the past year were for non-emergency situations, including a man who called to complain that KFC was out of chicken.

The department tweeted audio from the KFC call, as well as others including a person complaining about a bus being broken down.

Police said they also took calls about how long it took a pub breakfast to be served, a call complaining about a whistling bus driver and a call from a woman demanding a taxi cab be sent to pick her up.

A woman called 999 on New Year's Day to wish police a happy new year, the Met said.

"During the time that our call handlers are dealing with these time-wasting calls, a member of the public could be in real danger or have built up the confidence to call with an important piece of information that could take a dangerous person off the streets," Chief Superintendent David Jackson said.

"Imagine if one of your friends or loved ones was in need of the police as quickly as possible and it turned out we could not help because we were having to deal with one of these hoax calls -- I'm sure that you, like us, would be devastated and extremely annoyed," Jackson said.