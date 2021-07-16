FISHY SITUATION IN AN EASTERN WISCONSIN CITY -- LITERALLY.
CHECK OUT THE DAMAGE TO THIS CAR IN NEENAH.
ACCORDING TO THE CITY'S COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT -- WHAT THEY FOUND NEARBY EXPLAINED THE DAMAGE --
A CARP WAS LYING A FEW FEET AWAY.
IN THE CITY'S FACEBOOK POST, THEY IMPLIED A BIRD PROBABLY DROPPED THE FISH WHILE FLYING PAST.
THEY FINISHED UP BY SAYING HOPEFULLY THE BIRD FOUND SOMETHING ELSE FOR DINNER.
------------------------
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man told police officers he was "teaching it a lesson" when he tried to throw a live alligator he had stolen from a miniature golf course onto the roof of a beachside cocktail lounge, authorities said.
The 32-year-old man was arrested early Thursday when Daytona Beach Shores police officers spotted him attempting to throw the gator onto the roof of a cocktail lounge located just off Highway A1A, according to a police report.
The officers then saw the man take the alligator by its tail, hit it against the awning of the building, throw it to the ground and stomp on it twice, the report said.
The man from Homestead, Florida was taken into custody and charged with possession and injury of an alligator, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, theft and criminal mischief.
The man told officers that he had stolen the gator from an enclosure at a nearby miniature golf course.
An online court docket showed no attorney for the man, who remained in jail Friday morning.
------------------------------------
July 16 (UPI) -- Meet the new four-legged robot that's almost human, but not quite.
The artificial intelligence robot developed by Carnegie Melon University Professor Deepak Pathak can adapt in real-time and teach itself how to maneuver through rocks, sand, grass and oil-covered surfaces.
Looking something like the bare bones of a small animal, the robot learns to react to new situations the same way people do.
Most robots aren't able to adjust to changing conditions so quickly, but Rapid Motor Adaptation seeks to change that. The technology is the first learning-based system that doesn't rely on hand-coded motions.
The RMA adapts robot joints in real-life to auto-adjust to changing situations. It is a step toward building AI systems that can do the same.
The research team says the robot will eventually be used for search and rescue efforts, and space exploration.
--------------------------------
July 16 (UPI) -- Through sickness and health, Canadian geese stick together.
A concerned Canadian goose went to check on her mate who was undergoing surgery at the New England Wildlife Center's Cape Cod Branch on Wednesday.
The staff noticed that Arnold, who lives in a pond near the center, was limping. When the staff discovered he had two fractures on his foot, they took him in for surgery.
Just as Arnold was about to go to surgery, they heard a tapping on the clinic door.
Arnold's partner tracked him down and was attempting to get into the clinic to be by Arnold's side.
"She had somehow located him and was agitated that she could not get inside," the center wrote on their Facebook page. "She remained there throughout the entire procedure, watching us work, never moving from the doorway."
The center said this was its first animal visitor and that it had to make an exception to accommodate her visitation request.
A snapping turtle or other predators may have attacked Arnold while he was swimming, the center said, and the best chance at survival was surgery.
After the surgery, the center let him recover by the doorway from which he could see his mate.
"His mate immediately calmed down and began to groom him through the door," the center wrote. "They both seemed much more at ease in each other's presence."
The pair may be separated for several weeks as Arnold recovers.
------------------------------------
July 16 (UPI) -- What may be Michelangelo's thumbprint has been found on a small wax statue that he created 500 years ago.
Museum experts at London's Victoria & Albert Museum found the mark pressed onto the dark red figurine, which was a sketch for a larger unfinished marble sculpture.
Titled "A Slave," the figurine depicting a naked figure with an arm across its face was part of the Renaissance master's preparations for Pope Julius II's elaborate tomb in Rome.
"It is an exciting prospect that one of Michelangelo's prints could have survived in the wax," one of the V&A's senior curators, Peta Motture, is quoted as saying in a BBC press release. "Such marks would suggest the physical presence of the creative process of an artist."
Michelangelo destroyed many of his preparatory works. The proposed statue was just one of over 40 life-sized figures planned for the pope's tomb, though plans were later greatly reduced.
The sketch model is believed to have been created between 1515 and 1519.
========================
July 16 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman's workday took an unexpected twist when she scratched off a winning lottery ticket last week.
In between Uber Eats deliveries, the mother of five won $250,000 last week, lottery officials said.
"I said, 'I don't want to do Uber Eats right now!'" the 47-year-old told Maryland Lottery representatives.
She chose to remain anonymous and go by the name "Grateful Mom."
On the day of her big win, she stopped at a Quick Sace Mart and picked out a few pair of instant tickets.
Using her Maryland Lottery app, she chose one $10 CASH game among a list of scratch-offs with top prizes.
Though she wins small prizes -- once even hitting $1,500 -- this was her biggest prize to date.
She said she plans to settle some bills, put a down payment on her house and help her children financially.
Quick Save Mart picks up a $1,000 bonus from the lottery for selling the top-prize winning scratch-off.