RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man sleeping in his bedroom was pinned against a wall when a car smashed through the house in Southern California, authorities said.
The man suffered only minor injuries after the vehicle barreled over a power pole, through two yards and into the home in Riverside around 1 a.m. Saturday, fire officials said.
The car almost completely entered the structure, rendering it uninhabitable, the Press-Enterprise reported . There was nothing between the wall and the car except the resident, Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst said. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life, a tool normally employed to cut open smashed vehicles, to free the man.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DETROIT (AP) — Leave it to the internet to interpret Garth Brooks wearing a Barry Sanders jersey during a concert in Detroit as a political endorsement of a certain liberal presidential candidate.
The more than 70,000 fans who attended the country music star's Feb. 22 show at Ford Field understood it for what it was: a tribute to one of greatest NFL running backs and Detroit Lions players ever.
Brooks told the audience that he donned Sanders' No. 20 jersey to pay homage to him since they both went to Oklahoma State University.
"I was lucky to go to school with him," Brooks said. "You guys got the greatest player in NFL history, in my opinion, in this jersey. I love this man."
After the show, Brooks posted a photo on social media of himself wearing the jersey, which has "Sanders" and "20" emblazoned on the back. That's where the trouble started.
Annoyed fans ripped Brooks in the comment sections under the photo, believing he was endorsing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and the self-proclaimed democratic socialist's 2020 presidential campaign.
"I had no idea you were a big freaking liberal socialist! I've listened to your songs for the last time!" one person wrote.
Another wrote, "If this is for Bernie Sanders, I'm done with you. I thought you were a true American that loves our country."
Others, though, pointed out the apparent confusion over Brooks' post or made fun of those who read too much into it.
"How much did KFC pay you to wear this?" a commenter wrote, referring to another famous Sanders: Colonel.
There's no indication of who Brooks supports politically, though he performed at former Democratic President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration.
Bernie Sanders hadn't weighed in on the matter as of Friday afternoon, but the Hall of Fame running back took it in stride, tweeting his fellow OSU alum, "Hey @garthbrooks, want to be my VP? #Number20For2020."
Brooks responded in jest, "I would run any race with you! #Number20for2020 HA!!!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GROVEPORT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio have seized an alligator that was being kept in the basement of a home.
According to a Facebook post from the Madison Township Police Department, the owner of the 25-year-old reptile did not have an exotic animal permit and voluntarily surrendered the animal.
State wildlife officials retrieved the animal from the Groveport residence. The American Alligator will be taken to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PENN STATE STUDENTS STAGED A CANDLELIGHT VIGIL SUNDAY TO MOURN THE CLOSING OF A POPULAR LATE NIGHT HAUNT.
THE TACO BELL ON COLLEGE AVENUE HAS CLOSED IT DOORS TO THE DISAPPOINTMENT OF MANY HUNGRY NITTANY LIONS.
ONE STUDENT SAID TACO BELL IS GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN BECAUSE IT LIVES ON IN OUR SAUCE PACKETS.
THE BUILDING'S PURPLE BELL SIGN WAS GONE AND ITS WINDOWS WERE BOARDED UP.
ONE STUDENT WORE A TACO COSTUME.
THE VIGIL STARTED OFF AS A JOKE ON FACEBOOK AND QUICKLY WENT VIRAL.
FOR STUDENTS WITH LATE NIGHT TACO CRAVINGS, THERE ARE OTHER LOCATIONS IN STATE COLLEGE AND A NEW ONE OPENING THIS SUMMER.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This homeowner in California is just trying to flush out crime.
The Porterville resident recently decided to deter potential thieves in her neighborhood by setting up a motion-activated sprinkler.
"Our flood light didn't seem to scare them off, so we decided to have a little fun with a motion-activated sprinkler that has an impressive amount of pressure," Katie Camarena wrote on Facebook.
According to Camarena, there have been recent issues with thieves coming into the neighborhood to "try and steal tools out of vehicles" in addition to "anything else they can get their hands on."
In a video posted to Facebook by Camarena, someone on a bicycle who came to her home on Tuesday can be seen getting hit with a powerful jet of water after setting the sprinkler off.
The person on the Ring video then ducks away and pedals off.
Camarena said she ordered the sprinkler right off of Amazon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Colorado couple who kept finding snakes in and around their home called in experts, who removed more than 150 of the reptiles from a large den under their back deck.
Shaynon McFadden and Royce Robins said their bought their Elizabeth home in November 2018, and the following spring they started noticing snakes popping up from between the wooden slats of their back deck.
The couple said they noticed as the months went on that snakes were appearing in their yard, around the foundation and even inside their home.
McFadden and Robins hired an exterminator, who found more than 150 snakes living in a large den under their back deck. The snakes were safely removed and relocated.
The couple said cost of the snake removal, including the costs of a new deck and shed, came to about $8,000. They said they were not warned about snakes when they purchased the home.
There are more than 30 species of snakes living in Colorado, including multiple species of garter snakes, which are all non-venomous and not considered dangerous to humans.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 2 (UPI) -- A pair of Pennsylvania woman who have been best friends for 17 years said they were shocked to discover after all this time that they are biological sisters.
Ashley Thomas, 31, and Toya Wimberly, 29, said they met in sixth grade at Sulzberger Middle School in Philadelphia and the pair soon became inseparable.
The women said they would often be told they looked alike and would get asked if they were sisters, but they always laughed it off - until recently.
Thomas said she found out about 15 years ago that the man she knew as her dad was not her biological father, but her mother never told her the identity of her biological father before she died a few years later.
Thomas' late mother's best friend was recently scrolling Facebook and came upon pictures from Wimbery's engagement party. She spotted Wimberly's father, Kenneth Wimberly, in the photos and recognized him as someone who used to spend time with Thomas' mother.
Kenneth Wimberly said he remembered the women and the group soon started to suspect he might be Thomas' biological father. A DNA test was conducted and confirmed the suspicions.
Kenneth Wimberly said he was shocked by the news.
"I was hurt, but also happy to find out that this beautiful and successful young lady was my daughter," he told Newsweek.
Toya Wimberly said in a Facebook post that the revelation has only strengthened their bond.
"That's why we're so similar, that's why we look so alike, that's why we've been inseparable since the 6th grade," she wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $50,000 jackpot on her first first attempt at the Maryland Lottery's new Fast Play games.
The 61-year-old Glen Burnie woman told Maryland Lottery officials she went to the Giant #2312 store in Glen Burnie to buy ingredients for a crab legs dinner.
She said the new Fast Play games caught her eye at the store's lottery kiosk, so she decided to attempt a Lucky Numbers ticket.
The woman said she put $20 in the machine to buy the $10 ticket and was so excited to discover she had won that she forgot about her other $10.
The winner said she initially thought she had a $50 winner, but the store clerk who attempted to cash it explained it was a $50,000 winner and would have to be redeemed at lottery headquarters.
"I was shaking and crying," the winner recalled.
The woman said she plans to use her winnings to pay off the new car she recently financed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
