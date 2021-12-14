A Washington man bought a Powerball ticket, put it on his car’s dashboard, and went about his day as usual.
A month later, he came across the lottery ticket while cleaning out his car.
Before tossing the ticket he got Nov. 6 out along with the rest of the “junk,” he decided to check and see if he had gotten lucky this time.
The man from Granite Falls quickly discovered he had won $2 million from the ticket he bought at a local IGA, according to a Dec. 13 release from Washington’s Lottery.
He was so excited he told his father the good news before going to claim the money at the Washington’s Lottery’s Everett Regional Office.
He plans to invest the money into several rental properties, the release said.
His name was not released by lottery officials.
Granite Falls is located in Snohomish County.
While many companies are offering bonuses or higher pay as a way to lure and keep workers, a central Florida business is offering a drawing for two brand new and mortgage-free houses.
Mechanical One, which provides air conditioning and plumbing for new developments, is planning to hold the drawing next December, president and CEO Jason James told the Orlando Sentinel.
“My passion is really trying to reinvent employee appreciation,” James said. “Our business model is really, if we take care of our people, they are going to do more for us than any marketing budget.”
The company has bought two lots for the three-bedroom, two-bath homes and has set aside a $500,000 budget for the project.
James told the newspaper he thought about other incentives, such a giving away a car or a vacation. But then he decided he wanted his employees to be able to enjoy their own homes.
“Many of our employees own a home already, but a lot of them rent,” he said.
To qualify for the drawing, employees must be with the company for a full year and take a financial literacy class, paid for by the company. They also must perform 20 hours of community service at a nonprofit of the employee’s choosing.
“They get a financial education, which helps them get to the goal of owning their own home anyway, and it has an impact on the community,” James said.
The privately held company of nearly 100 people began operations in July, so no employees qualify yet, the newspaper reported. James announced the drawing during a Dec. 4 employee gathering.
The home giveaway is another in a series of steps companies have taken this year to fight against what some call the Great Resignation. Many workers who left jobs during the pandemic have not returned, and a survey by business consultants PwC found that 65% of employees are searching for a new job.
Many fast food chains have offered signing bonuses and corporations including Costco, Amazon and Chipotle have raised their minimum wages to $15 an hour or more.
James, 40, told the Sentinel he was inspired to create a company with an employee focus after a stint with Chik-fil-A, which has twice-yearly outings for employees and their families and has a low-cost health care plan.
He had been working in HVAC and plumbing for about six years before starting his own company.
James said he and other new CEOs are part of a changing of the guard in the industry, incorporating more smart technology in buildings and with a keener eye on the labor pool.
“There’s a labor shortage in these trades because they’re skilled,” he said. “You’ve got to have quite a lot of exposure and training to understand these systems.”
Anthony Mitchell, Central Florida plumbing operations manager for Mechanical One, said excitement is already high throughout the company.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The organizers of a fundraiser that featured teachers on their hands and knees grabbing for dollar bills at a junior hockey league game in South Dakota are apologizing after the event drew criticism.In their apology, the Sioux Falls Stampede along with CU Mortgage Direct said they would be providing an additional $15,500 to area teachers.
The “Dash For Cash” Saturday night in Sioux Falls was a competition in which 10 local teachers were selected to collect money for school projects. They had five minutes to collect as many of the 5,000 $1 bills that were spread out on carpet at center ice between periods at the Sioux Falls Stampede’s arena.
Critics on social media called the event demeaning. Loren Paul, president of the South Dakota Education Association, said it showed that the state needs to do better for its teachers and students when it comes to funding education.
“While the Dash for the Cash may have been well-intentioned, it only underscores the fact that educators don’t have the resources necessary to meet the needs of their students,” Paul said. “As a state, we shouldn’t be forcing teachers to crawl around on an ice rink to get the money they need to fund their classrooms.”
The Sioux Falls Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct, which donated the cash, together issued an apology Monday, the Argus Leader reported.
“Although our intent was to provide a positive and fun experience for teachers, we can see how it appears to be degrading and insulting towards the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole,” the apology stated.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Wildlife officials in Pennsylvania said an escaped African tortoise went for a walk down the middle of a road, prompting 911 calls from concerned residents who feared the animal could be a snapping turtle."This big old turtle just wanted to go for a walk and be free. Still not sure where he got loose from, but now he has a new home and a large area to roam," Stark wrote.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said 911 calls came in on Sunday reporting a large turtle walking down the middle of a street in Washington County.
"The original caller said it was a huge snapper and didn't know what to do with it, so he called 911," Waterways Conservation Officer Jon Stark wrote in a post on the commission's Facebook page.
Stark said he rushed to the scene to confirm the creature's species.
"If it was as big as they said it was, that's a giant snapping turtle," he wrote.
Stark said he arrived to find the 100-pound creature was not dangerous at all -- it was an African tortoise.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A stretch of interstate in Indiana experienced hours of delays Tuesday when a semi crash resulted in a large amount of honey being spilled across the roadway.No injuries were reported from the crash.
Indiana State Police said the early morning crash in the Fair Oaks area caused honey to be spilled across all lanes of Interstate 65 at mile marker 219.
"We have a sticky situation on I-65," ISP spokesman Sgt. Glen Fifield tweeted. "Overnight a semi crash resulted in a large amount of honey being spilled across all the lanes at the 219 mile-marker. Traffic is being diverted at exit 220."
Fifield said the clean-up operation lasted for several hours and all lanes of traffic were reopened early Tuesday afternoon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An owl that escaped from a zoo in Wales in the United Kingdom was safely returned to the facility after being rescued from a TV antenna on top of a house."He has been health checked and seems hopefully to be OK, apart from being a little shaken up," Watson said in a Facebook post.
The Greenacres Animal Park in Flintshire said Borvil, a Eurasian eagle owl, snapped his tether on Sunday and flew away from the zoo.
Zookeeper Becky Watson said Borvil turned up two days later when he was found entangled in a TV antenna on the roof of a property in Hawarden.
Local company JR Marl Roofing was enlisted to assist with the rescue, and roofers were able to remove the antenna and hand Borvil to a Greenacres manager through a window.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A British strongman with multiple Guinness World Records for balancing heavy objects on his head got into the Christmas spirit by balancing a chimney pot -- complete with smoke."I'm having a big 5-foot crown, 5-foot-across and 5-foot-tall, and for my 75th birthday and my 100th World Record. I'm going to balance this 5-foot crown on my head. I know I can do it and I'll bring it alive with a few smoke grenades, as well," he said.
John Evans, 74, of Ilkeston, England, donned a Santa suit and balanced the chimney on his head for a Tuesday morning appearance on ITV's This Morning.
Evans said he used discarded pieces from demolished buildings to build the chimney for his balancing act.
"I've always been a builder so I understand about flues and things like that, I wanted to do something really special in the run-up to Christmas, I've done Christmas trees for a few years and that's very good," Evans told Derbyshire Live.
"I got the idea of doing the funnel from seeing the rubbish chutes on building sites."
Evans tossed a pair of smoke grenades into the 8-foot chute to give the effect of a functioning chimney during his balancing act.
Evans holds dozens of Guinness World Records for balancing objects on his head, including 13 kegs of beer, two girls on bikes and 300 loaves of bread.
The strongman said he plans to set his 100th Guinness record on his 75th birthday in March.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A football fan from North Carolina broke a Guinness World Record by attending home games for all 32 NFL teams in the span of 74 days."First, I broke a Guinness World Record," Bailey said. "Now, hopefully, the Super Bowl is next to knock off another item on my bucket list."
Ryan Bailey, 33, attended the Minnesota Vikings' 36-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, completing his quest to attend home games for all 32 NFL teams.
Bailey broke the Guinness World Record for fastest time to visit all NFL stadiums, although he took the project a step further by attending MetLife Stadium twice for New York Jets and New York Giants home games and SoFi Stadium twice for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.
Bailey said completing the project meant finding Sunday night and Monday night games in cities that were close enough to make traveling feasible.
"There's not much flexibility, so Thursday and Monday are the anchors of the schedule," Bailey said in a Minnesota Vikings news release. "Then you kind of fill in other games on Sundays. I tried to pair a Sunday game geographically close to the Monday game."
He said he also had to ensure he could be home on Saturdays to referee high school lacrosse games in Charlotte.
"I love traveling, and I like to take things to the extreme," Bailey said of breaking the world record. "So it's a level of insanity mixed in with my love of football."
Bailey took the record from Jacob Blangsted-Barnor, who attended games at every NFL stadium in an 84-day span in 2019.
Bailey said he is planning to continue attending home games and is hoping to attend this season's Super Bowl.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Two lions were safely tranquilized and taken to a secure facility after escaping from a container at a Singapore airport.Singapore Airlines said an investigation is underway to determine how the lions escaped from the container.
Singapore Airlines confirmed the lions escaped at Changi Airport, but remained contained by safety netting until being shot with a tranquilizer gun by a team from the Mandai Wildlife Group.
The group took the two lions, and five others in the same shipment, to a facility to recover from sedation.
The lions arrived at the airport from another country and had been due to depart the hub for a destination overseas. The lions' country of origin and intended destination were not released.