LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

In separate lawsuits filed Monday in federal court, Ribeiro alleges that Fortnite-maker Epic Games and 2K Sports-creator Take-Two Interactive used his dance dubbed "The Carlton Dance" without permission or credit.

Ribeiro's dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom. Ribeiro says North Carolina-based Epic Games and Delaware-based Take Two used his dance he first performed on a 1991 "Fresh Prince" episode.

He's asking for a judge's order to stop both games from using his moves. Ribeiro says he is currently in the middle of copyrighting the dance. Epic Games and Take Two spokesmen didn't respond to requests for comment.

Backpack Kid, 16, sues video games Fortnite and NBA 2k for using his popular Flossing' dance move without asking for permission or paying him

The Backpack Kid, whose real name is Russell Horning, is suing the company Epic Games which owns Fortnite

His mother filed a lawsuit on his behalf on Monday seeking unspecified damages

They say it is unfair for Fortnite to use his move, The Floss, in its game

The video game included the Floss as a one-time special 'Emote' reward but players cannot buy it

Horning is also suing NBA 2k which includes it as a player celebration dance

Alfonso Ribeiro is suing both games for using his 'Carlton' dance.

Rapper 2 Milly has also taken action against them for not using his Milly Rock

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A video from Arlington shows a man wearing a giraffe costume robbing a convenience store.

Deputies say the robber came into the store around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The man demanded money, while threatening a store employee with pepper spray.

It's unclear how much money he got away with.

Now police are asking the public for help tracking him down.

They say the suspect's face was covered up by a monster mask, but deputies believe he drove off in a dark colored car. The vehicle possible blue colored with a rack on top.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a 23-year-old man went through a McDonald’s drive-thru and tried to pay for his order with a bag of marijuana.

News outlets report Port St. Lucie police say the fast food worker denied the trade and Anthony Andrew Gallagher drove off, only to return again a short time later. Police arrested him Sunday on charges of marijuana possession and driving under the influence.

Police were alerted to Gallagher’s offer early Sunday morning and got a description of him from the worker. They say a suspect matching his description went through the drive-thru a little while later and police approached him.

It’s unclear if Gallagher attempted to pay for his order with drugs the second time. It’s also unclear if he has a lawyer.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — A hefty hog has been captured near a school bus stop in Florida.

Florida Today reports the nearly 400-pound (181-kilogram) hog was captured over the weekend by a team of dogs and trappers in Palm Bay.

Melbourne wildlife trapper James Dean received a call reporting “a very large boar hog” that was tearing up sod around a playground. Police helped block traffic Saturday morning while Dean, four hunting dogs and four men converged on the scene.

Dean says the trained canines sniffed out and zeroed in on the colossal hog within minutes. The men captured and tied up the swine before lugging it into a cage. Dean says the hog was euthanized.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says wild hogs can reach 150 pounds (68 kilograms) or heavier.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) — A lucky diner says he happened upon a pearl while eating an oyster dish at a famous New York City restaurant.

Rick Antosh was out to lunch with a friend and ordered his usual at the Grand Central Oyster Bar on Dec. 5 — the $14.75 pan roast, a stew-like dish that includes six oysters.

The 66-year-old tells the New York Post that he felt a small object rolling around his mouth after diving into the dish.

“For a fraction of a second, there was terror,” Antosh told the Post. “Is it a tooth? Is it a filling?”

The Edgewater, New Jersey, resident says it turned out to be a pea-sized pearl. He has not had the prize appraised.

“I’ve been here 28 years,” said Sandy Ingber, the restaurant’s executive chef. “This is only the second time I’ve seen this happen. And we sell over 5,000 oysters on the half shell every day.”

The occurrence of natural pearls in oysters is not well understood, but anecdotally it has been estimated at one in 10,000, according to Matthew W. Gray, an oyster physiologist at the University of Maryland.

Antosh said he’s not yet sure what he’ll do with the find.

“I will definitely come back and try to find more pearls,” he said. “You never know.”

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Washington Post) A picture of a different home designed by famed modernist architect Richard Neutra, who designed the house that a man demolished and is now being ordered to rebuild.

A man who illegally demolished a San Francisco house designed by modernist architect Richard Neutra was ordered this week to rebuild it exactly as it was.

The city Planning Commission also ordered Ross Johnston to add a sidewalk plaque telling the entire saga of the house's origins in the 1930s, its demolition and replication.

It's not known whether he will follow through. A call and email message seeking comments from Johnston's lawyer has not been returned.

Johnston had received permission only to remodel the two-story house he bought for $1.7 million in 2017 with a design that would have largely kept the first floor intact, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Instead, everything but the garage door and frame of the house was knocked down.

Johnston later applied for a retroactive demolition permit and asked to build a new three-story house that would expand the size from 1,300 to nearly 4,000 square feet.

Johnston said he wanted to move his family of six into the larger home.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) - All that glitters is not gold for package thieves if they run afoul of Mark Rober’s booby-trapped device.

Rober, a former NASA engineer who worked on the Curiosity rover, put his smarts to a more earthly concern recently: stopping jerks who pilfer holiday package deliveries.

Rober, himself a victim, spent six months developing a baited box that blasts glitter and fart spray on would-be thieves when they open their surprise. The device also takes cellphone video of the culprits, uploads the footage to the cloud and can be tracked by GPS.

Rober’s viral YouTube video, posted Monday, covers the development of his clever boxes of whoop-ass, but the best part is watching them detonate on real suspects. The most common reaction was: “What the fuck!?”

“The moral of the story is, just don’t take other peoples’ stuff,” Rober said. “Not only is it not cool, but on the plus side you’ll never find yourself in this situation.”

Other ticked-off victims have used glitter-loaded theft deterrents, but the high-tech touches Rober unleashed on these grinches are a must-see.

Watch the video above.