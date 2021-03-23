CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple came up with a great way to meet their new neighbors after moving into their home during the coronavirus pandemic. They offered free beer.
Amanda and Thomas Evans decided to move from Fort Myers to nearby Cape Coral just before the pandemic started last year.
“It was a different experience I think than most first time homebuyers,” Amanda Evans told ABC7 television station.
They were not sure when they would get to meet their new neighbors.
“Luckily, we have a rescue dog that we walk around the block every day, so we met some people in passing,” she said. “Typically, you would bring people cookies or pie or invite them over for dinner, but we weren’t sure about how people were feeling,” Amanda added.
“Hi, we’re new to the neighborhood and would like to meet our lovely neighbors. We will be in our driveway with drinks, ready to meet any neighbors who would like to stop by. We can’t wait to meet you.”
Her husband wasn’t sure anyone would show up. But once the “Free Beer” sign was placed outside, the neighbors started venturing over.
“It’s always funny to see a sign on the table that says free beer, just to get people to stop and turn their head and drive by and say what did that sign just say. We had a few people do a double take, free beer is a pretty easy way to get people to show up,” said Thomas Evans.
They say it’s a great ice-breaker for anyone who is new to a neighborhood.
------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — A road sign on Staten Island is causing some spelling confusion, switching around two letters and directing drivers to the “Geothals” Bridge, instead of the Goethals Bridge.
The misspelling on the sign, on the New Jersey-bound lanes of the Staten Island Expressway, was noted recently on social media.
It raised recollections of another storied misspelling, of New York City’s Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which for more than 50 years was spelled wrongly with only one “z.”
New York’s state Legislature voted in 2018 to fix that mistake, and the signs with the incorrectly spelled version are in the process of being replaced.
The state Department of Transportation said the Goethals Bridge mistake would be fixed in the next few days by the contractor responsible for the original error.
---------------------------------
DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — With restaurants and bars all closed due to pandemic restrictions, a Duesseldorf brewery found itself with 6,000 liters (1,585 gallons) of its copper-colored “Altbier” unsold and nearing its expiry date.
But with trying times come novel solutions. Fuechschen Brewery brewery paired up with craft bakers already using leftover grains from the brewing process to produce loaves of “Treberbrot,” or “Spent Grain Bread.”
“It would have been such a shame to just toss out such a tasty beer,” said Peter Koenig, whose family has run the brewery since 1908.
“Then we came up with this idea to bake the bread with the beer, to leave out the water,” he said Tuesday. “I think it’s great that these two craft industries have come together like this.”
About a dozen bakeries have been producing the Treberbrot since the start of the week, giving the added bonus of a bottle of Fuechschen’s Altbier, a regional specialty, for free with each loaf.
“It’s a very hearty, tasty bread with a crispy baked crust and a soft middle,” said baker Janika Derksen, whose family runs Coelven bakery.
She said that word of the bread, which her bakery sells for 3.95 euros ($4.65) a loaf including the bottle of Altbier, has spread rapidly.
Customer Michael Maassen dropped by on Tuesday to pick up a loaf for himself — and the bottle of Altbier — after hearing about the promotion from social media.
“It’s a great campaign, solidarity with one another is more important now than it ever has been,” said the 48-year-old soldier.
“I hope it tastes like Fuechschen!”
Beer sales in Germany have been hurt by lockdown measures that have kept restaurants and bars shut since the beginning of November, except for takeouts.
That’s a problem particularly for Germany’s many small brewers, like Fuechschen, which often rely heavily on selling draft beer that they can’t shift at the moment.
---------------------------
SPARTA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man was able to turn his luck around after finding his missing $1 million winning lottery ticket in a parking lot — remaining where he dropped it even on a blustery afternoon.
Sparta resident Nick Slatten learned on March 11 that he won a drawing with all matching numbers on a ticket worth $1,178,746, the Tennessee Education Lottery said in a statement.
“I was stunned. I couldn’t believe it,” said Slatten, who bought the winning ticket at a local grocery store March 10 after a day of laying tile.
Slatten rushed to his fiancée’s workplace to share the news, then continued running errands, including taking his brother to buy a car part, followed by a stop for lunch.
To make matters worse, if a player loses an unsigned ticket, anyone can claim it, the lottery said. So Slatten immediately began retracing his steps, eventually leading him back to the auto parts store where he saw the ticket lying in the parking lot.
“It’s a million-dollar ticket, and someone stepped right over it,” Slatten said.
He was able to retrieve the ticket — which somehow didn’t get blown away — and claim his prize.
With the winnings, Slatten told the lottery he and his fiancée plan to continue working, upgrade their cars and buy a house of their own, as well as make investments. He said the couple hopes to live life without “a whole lot of worries.”
-----------------------
Two people broke into a Houston museum Tuesday night and used a getaway boat to evade police before disappearing into the city's storm drain system, officers say.
Police were called at about 7:30 p.m. to a report of a burglary at the Museum of Fine Arts in River Oaks, police Lt. Larry Crowson said. The museum told KTRK-TV a man and a woman entered the Bayou Bend museum through a basement window, triggering the burglar alarm.
Officers saw two people run out of the building and into a motorboat waiting along the banks of Buffalo Bayou, which snakes through the center of the city and runs adjacent to the museum.
Police units spread out across bridge overpasses on either end of where the pair was last spotted, Crowson said. A video posted on social media showed a police helicopter circling the area.
A dive team joining the pursuit spotted the pair hiding inside the boat next to a culvert along the bayou, Crowson said. The two then jumped out of the boat and into a nearby drainage tunnel.
Patrol officers and a K-9 unit entered the drainage canal to chase the two but resurfaced a short time later after losing radio contact with other officers, Crowson said.
No one was hurt and no artwork was taken, the museum posted on Twitter Wednesday evening.
So far no arrests have been made.
Investigators are hoping the boat is registered with Texas Parks & Wildlife, which can help track down its owner.
-----------------------------
March 23 (UPI) -- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has sold the first-ever tweet that he published in 2006 as a non-fungible token or NFT, for over $2.9 million.
An NFT is a digital asset that can include jpegs, video clips or tweets that run on blockchain, a digital ledger that verifies authenticity.
Dorsey sold a digitally autographed version of the the tweet, which he sent on March 21, 2006, and reads "just setting up my twttr."
The sale was accomplished through digital platform Valuables, which platform allows tweets autographed by their creators to be bought and sold.
just setting up my twttr— jack (@jack) March 21, 2006
Bridge Oracle CEO Sina Estavi bought the tweet after getting into a bidding war with tech entrepreneur Justin Sun.
"This is not just a tweet! I think years later people will realize the true value of this tweet, like the Mona Lisa painting," Estavi said on Twitter.
Dorsey said on Twitter that he will convert the money made from the tweet into Bitcoin and donate it to the charity GiveDirectly, which helps those in Africa who live in poverty.
------------------------------
March 23 (UPI) -- A foul ball rocketed into a fan's beer during spring training at Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., showering the section with beer.
Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy drilled a foul ball into the stands, where it smashed a fan's beer, sending a spray of liquid over the section.
The Los Angeles Angels posted a replay on Twitter. The fan received more beer and a bat autographed by center fielder Mike Trout.
Photographer Mark Rebilas captured images at the moment of impact and the resulting spray.
"Felt bad for his 12 dollar loss until #angels delivered more beer and @MikeTrout signed bat!" Rebilas posted on Twitter.
---------------------------
March 23 (UPI) -- Police pulled over a driver in Kansas for going 149 mph.
City of Overland Park, Kan., police clocked the woman's vehicle Sunday going 149 mph on I-435 near the U.S. 69 highway, which is more than double the legal limit.
Police pulled her over and issued a citation.
The officer asked the woman, "Do you know how fast you were going?"
In response, the woman said, "when I looked down at the speedometer, I was doing 128 mph."
Overland Park Police tweeted a message describing the incident and warning drivers to "Slow Down!
---------------------
March 23 (UPI) -- An Australian White's tree frog from Florida was selected as the 2021 Cadbury Bunny, the candy company announced Tuesday.
Betty, the first amphibian to represent the brand in its Easter commercials, was chosen from more than 12,000 entries in the third-annual tryouts, which included a donkey, miniature horse and goat, the company said in a statement.
"Aside from being the contest's smallest winner to date and a natural at the bunny hop, Betty is also making history as the first amphibian and first female winner," the company said.
Betty will star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial and receive a $5,000 prize. Cadbury also will donate $15,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
A sneak peak of Betty, who was chosen by company judges and a public vote, was posted on YouTube.
Last year's winner was a Treeing Walker coonhound named Lieutenant Dan.