LA JOLLA, California (AP) — At first glance, it looks like a branch of kelp, but then an eye moves among its leafy appendages, and ridges of tiny, translucent fins start to flutter, sending the creature gliding through the water like something from a fairy tale.
A Southern California aquarium has built what is believed to be one of the world’s largest habitats for the surreal sea dragons, whose native populations off Australia are threatened by pollution, warming oceans and the illegal pet and alternative medicine trades.
The Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego hopes the exhibit, which opened this month, will lead to the leafy sea dragon, the lesser-known cousin of the seahorse, being bred for the first time in captivity.
“It literally just looked like a piece of kelp,” said Steven Kowal, 25, who was visiting San Diego from Greensboro, North Carolina, and took time to see the exhibit. “It was crazy to me that it was, like, actually living and swimming around, so that’s cool. I’ve never seen anything like that.”
That’s a common reaction.
“They look like something out of this world,” said Leslee Matsushige, the aquarium’s associate curator, who noted the sea dragons’ amazing ability to camouflage themselves. “When people see them move, you hear them say, ‘What? That’s alive? Wow! That’s crazy.’”
Scientists like Matsushige hope the creatures’ magnetic power will prompt people to read signs next to the tanks that outline ways to protect them and what can be done to make oceans healthier, such as picking up trash and stopping pollutants from going down the drain.
Few aquariums have sea dragons. There are only two types of sea dragons, the leafy and the weedy, each representing its own genus. Both are found only in a small area of temperate waters off the southern and western coasts of Australia.
Little is known about them because their populations are so small and in remote areas.
So far, only the weedy sea dragon, a bony fish that resembles seaweed when floating, has been bred in captivity, and only a handful of times.
The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach was the first in the world to breed the weedy sea dragons in 2001. It also is trying to breed leafy sea dragons.
The Birch Aquarium’s 18-foot-long (5.5-meter-long) tank has three leafy sea dragons — two males and one female — and 11 weedy sea dragons. The 5,300-gallon (20,062-liter) tank is a vast space, especially for the smaller leafy sea dragon, which grows to only about 14 inches (36 centimeters) in length. The tank has grassy plants, a sandy bottom and rocks.
Scientists hope the large space will foster breeding. Sea dragons mirror each other in a courtship dance, spiraling upward before the female deposits her eggs onto a patch on the underside of the male’s tail. Like seahorses, the male carries the young and gives birth.
“We’re already seeing great courtship behaviors, and so we’re hopeful we can get some egg transfers really soon,” said Jenn Nero Moffatt, director of animal care at the Birch Aquarium.
The exhibit is the latest effort by the aquarium that is a world leader in seahorse propagation.
Sea dragons swim by spinning translucent fins while their tails act as rudders. They have no natural predators, in part because their slender bodies are covered by bony plates.
If both types of sea dragons can be bred, scientists believe that could reduce the number being taken illegally from the wild.
------------------------------------------------------------------
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area have rescued a 6-week-old kitten from a storm drain.
A woman walking in Cupertino heard meowing and looked down to see the tiny ball of fur at the bottom of the drain Tuesday morning.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office says members of the San Jose Fire Department lifted the heavy metal grating on the drain and a deputy jumped down to rescue the orange and white calico.
The tiny kitten was examined and fed and will be held at an animal shelter for possible adoption.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Volleyball courts at a Missouri park have closed after someone reportedly cut their foot stepping on a knife that was hidden underneath the sand.
A teenager was playing on a court near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Monday when officials say she stepped on the knife. Investigators said at least two knives, described as "flimsy kitchen paring knives," were eventually found buried underneath the sand.
Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday that two teenage girls gave a responding officer "two very small poorly made kitchen knives that they said were buried under the sand."
The incident is "incredibly sick," according to Julia Jones, director for the city's parks and recreation department. Jones told the Missourian she believes it's the first such incident, and advised people who see anything suspicious to tell authorities.While it's unclear whether the knives were intentionally placed underneath the sand, Jones said city parks staff will be checking the volleyball courts with metal detectors and rakes. Staff will also check the courts before night games begin.
The courts are set to be closed until next week.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
If they were truly smarter than the av-er-age bear they would have just used the door.
A family of bears was spotted hopping in a car -- using the windows, racing-style -- in Tennessee last week.
Chad Morris posted photos online of three bear cubs hanging out inside his car, while the trio's mother lurked around outside.
"Is this real life.. tell me we are being punked," Morris wrote alongside the pictures, which were taken in Gatlinsburg, a city roughly 35 miles south of Knoxville.
Morris was in disbelief when he saw his car overrun. He told WFIE he's been wanting to see a bear, but was surprised when he spotted the family of four.
"I want to see a bear, you know?" Morris said he told his friends. "Been lifting weights a little bit, want to see a bear, tussle with a bear and it was like well, you get four on one, now what do you wanna do big boy? And I was like, 'Nah, I’ll pass.'"
Morris' car sustained only a moderate amount of damage.
He said that, after the bears left, he quickly rolled his windows up.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Connecticut police department says a fugitive has agreed to surrender if enough people respond to an online wanted poster on social media.
Torrington police say 29-year-old Jose Simms, who is believed to be somewhere in New York, has seven arrest warrants and is being sought as a fugitive because he failed to show up for a court appearance.
Lt. Brett Johnson posted on the department's Facebook page on Wednesday that Simms had contacted him through Facebook and agreed to turn himself in if the social post containing his poster gets 15,000 "likes." Johnson says he tried to get Simms to agree to 10,000 "likes" but Simms wanted 20,000 -- so they split the difference.
The lieutenant described the challenge as difficult but doable.
He also suggested that if anyone knows were Simms is hiding they could let police know and save the department some suspense.
Meanwhile, the Facebook post had about 3,000 likes as of Wednesday morning -- so Torrington cops still have a ways to go.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
(UPI) -- The mayor of a French town is aiming to combat the decline in the local population by offering couples free Viagra.
Montereau Mayor Jean Debouzy signed a municipal decree stating he is willing to distribute Viagra to local couples in a bid to boost birth rates and stop local schools from being shut down due to under-population.
"The pills will be distributed to couples between the ages of 18 and 40 in order to give them the chance of conception and thus preserve the schools of the two villages," the decree states.
"A village without children is a village that dies," Debouzy told The Local.
Debouzy said he is waiting to see how many requests come in from the public before he creates a stockpile of the pills.
Some critics have questioned whether Debouzy's plan is even legal, as Viagra can only be obtained in France with a doctor's prescription.
-----------------------------------------------------------
(UPI) -- Authorities in New York state said a driver was ticketed after a sharp-eyed deputy noticed the vehicle's inspection sticker was hand-drawn on construction paper.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a driver was pulled over Monday in Amsterdam when a deputy noticed the vehicle's inspection sticker did not appear to be official.
The deputy discovered the sticker was actually made of construction paper and was hand-drawn to resemble an official New York State Safety Emission Inspection Certificate for the year 2020.
The sticker even featured a hand-drawn bar code, police said.
The driver was issued a violation for having an unregistered motor vehicle.
---------------------------------------------------------
(UPI) -- A Georgia family vacationing in Florida captured photos of an unusual scene: an alligator lounging on an inflatable gator in their rental home's pool.
David Jacobs said he and his family were staying at an Airbnb in South Miami and they first spotted an alligator taking an interest in their family dog Saturday.
Jacobs said the family was able to keep the two animals separated, but an even stranger gator encounter was in store for Sunday, when they found the alligator lounging atop an inflatable alligator floating in the home's backyard pool.
"My daughter, who's 14, was like, 'Dad, this is soooo meta,'" Jacobs told the Miami New Times.
Jacobs said his wife contacted the Airbnb's owner, who called a wildlife trapper to relocate the reptile.
"We have gators in Georgia, but they're just in areas that are not as populated, like some swamp where no one lives," Jacobs said. "But in Florida, they're just in your neighborhoods."
----------------------------------------------------------------------
(UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts said they were unable to recapture an escaped emu that has been running loose for days.
Adams Police Lt. Anthony Beverly said calls about a large flightless bird on the loose have been pouring in since Monday.
"We have been getting several reports about an emu that has been loose, running around the city and at this point it is causing a traffic hazard," Beverly told NorthAdams.com. "We have to take care of this and figure it out."
Beverly said police and the local animal control officer have been attempting to capture the emu without injuring it.
"We are in the process of trying to use lassos and nooses," he said. "We had it cornered down here but he evaded us -- not many things do that but an emu does -- the saga continues."
Police said the emu is believed to have escaped from a local property, but its owner has not yet been identified.
------------------------------------------------------------
A man in Oregon has admitted to police that he stole his daughter's Girl Scout Cookie money to pay for an erotic massage and then staged a robbery to cover up the theft.
On Monday, 40-year-old Brian Couture of Forest Grove, entered a guilty plea for initiating a false report and agreed to probation, a $100 fine, repayment of the money and 80 hours of community service.
Couture called 911 back in March claiming someone had broken into his home and stole $740 from his daughter's Girl Scout cookie money jar. Couture also claimed he fought with the intruder. Police found spotted blood in the ransacked home.
However, during their investigation, detectives noticed inconsistencies in Couture's story, according to the District Attorney's Office.
“Couture told police that he stole the money from his daughter to pay for an erotic massage and faked the robbery when he realized he couldn’t explain the missing funds,” the DA’s statement said.