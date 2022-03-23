Breaking graphic

Madeleine Albright, the first woman US secretary of state, has died at 84.

 A statement from Albright's family was released Wednesday explaining that her death was caused by cancer. They said she was surrounded by family and friends when she passed.

albright death statement

