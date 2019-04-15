Madonna is making more music.
She announced her her new project, titled "Madame X", with several posts on Instagram on Sunday.
She posted a video that has a clip of a new song and her explanation on why her album is called "Madame X".
“I decided to call my record Madame X,” Madonna can be heard saying. “Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world. Changing identities. Bringing light to dark places.”
Her last album was “Rebel Heart” in 2015.
Madonna is set to perform two songs at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel in May.