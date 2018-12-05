90 mafia suspects arrested in raids across Europe

DUISBURG, GERMANY - A mob take down happened Wednesday in four European countries.
About 90 suspected mafia members were arrested in a series of coordinated raids including a cafe in Duisburg, Germany.
German police descended on an eatery with heavy police presence in the area.
Raids also took place in the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy as part of a probe into the "'Ndràngheta" organized crime group based in Calabria, Italy.
Investigators say the organization was involved in cocaine trafficking, money laundering, bribery and violence.
Police say they confiscated over two million dollars in the raids as well as drugs including ecstasy and cocaine.