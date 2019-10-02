SPOKANE, Wash. Sometimes you never know what you're going to catch.
"We find railroad stuff, signs, you name it we pull it out. From modern to antique," Paul Swanson, founder of H2O Magnet Fortunes, described.
Swanson has been a magnet fisherman for three years, and this magnet fishing all started when Swanson got bored.
"I needed a change in life. So what I did was I got together with a buddy and we just went from there. We just started pulling things out, and it became more interesting," Swanson said.
But Swanson wanted a challenge. Since Father's day, Paul and his crew have been out every weekend trolling the depths of the Spokane River. In those 32 days of magnet fishing, they removed more than 5.5 tons or 11,500 lbs. of iron. They're working on attempting to establish a Guinness book of world record to highlight what they say is a problem.
They took all of the scrap they collected to a local steel recycling plant. They donated all of their profits $888 of it to SOAR, which is a care provider for children with autism and special needs.
This organization is close to Swanson's heart because his son and daughter both have special needs.
Swanson was diagnosed with MS and was told he would never be able to walk again. But he wasn't going to take no for an answer and magnet fishing became his business and his passion.
Using set magnets and grappling hooks, they pull up history. Dating back to the late 19th century he says it's like a treasure hunt.
While we were out with them, we found old tennis shoes, plastic bottles and even a floating stuffed animal "Whatever we see, whenever we're out there we don't leave nothing,"
But Swanson and his crew fished out this massive piece of metal that was on the bank of the river. They believe it weighs a couple of hundred pounds.
For these spokanites, it's also a way to keep the city's water clean "Spokane is a beautiful city. We have a beautiful park, and we have a beautiful river, and it needs to be cleaned up," Swanson told KHQ.
Swanson says he is now collecting scrap metal for his next cause. He says he will be donating all of the earnings to Toys for Tots.
