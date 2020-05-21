The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a magnitude 4.4 earthquake early Thursday morning northeast of Boise, following a magnitude 3.4 recorded less than a half-hour earlier in a similar area.
According to the USGS, the earthquake was recorded just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday about 66 kilometres east of Cascade, Idaho with a depth of 11.6 km.
M 4.4 #earthquake 66 km E of Cascade, #Idaho: https://t.co/Zwz3mTj1Rp. Did you feel it? Please tell us: https://t.co/0H6CbdBDNG pic.twitter.com/nZ2yi0yBfV— USGS in Idaho (@USGS_Idaho) May 21, 2020
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was also recorded in the area about 30 minutes earlier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.