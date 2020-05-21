The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a magnitude 4.4 earthquake early Thursday morning northeast of Boise, following a magnitude 3.4 recorded less than a half-hour earlier in a similar area.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was recorded just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday about 66 kilometres east of Cascade, Idaho with a depth of 11.6 km. 

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was also recorded in the area about 30 minutes earlier.

