FALL CITY, Wash. - Two earthquakes with at least a 3.2 magnitude have been recorded east of Seattle in about a 10-hour stretch, with one occurring Wednesday evening and another happening Thursday morning near Fall City, Wash.
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 4:41 a.m. Thursday about 3.6 miles from Fall City and just over 23 miles east of Seattle.
UPDATE: Mag:3.2 5.8 km from Fall City, WA Depth:15km 2019/12/19 12:41:UTC Version:3 https://t.co/2cEkQSHNbe pic.twitter.com/OYj83vhQKx— PNSN (@PNSN1) December 19, 2019
The PNSN also recorded a 3.4 magnitude earthquake in a similar area Wednesday night around 7:10 p.m. The location was about 7 miles North/Northeast from North Bend and about 26.5 miles East/Southeast of Seattle.
UPDATE: Mag:3.5 6.0 km from Fall City, WA Depth:15km 2019/12/19 03:10:UTC Version:2 https://t.co/o7Lx5DucXk pic.twitter.com/elrKLC3ZjD— PNSN (@PNSN1) December 19, 2019
There have been no reports of damage in the areas.
The Northwest Avalanche Center issued avalanche warnings for the Cascades Mountains on Wednesday.
