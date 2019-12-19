Fall City earthquake
PNSN

FALL CITY, Wash. - Two earthquakes with at least a 3.2 magnitude have been recorded east of Seattle in about a 10-hour stretch, with one occurring Wednesday evening and another happening Thursday morning near Fall City, Wash.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 4:41 a.m. Thursday about 3.6 miles from Fall City and just over 23 miles east of Seattle.

The PNSN also recorded a 3.4 magnitude earthquake in a similar area Wednesday night around 7:10 p.m. The location was about 7 miles North/Northeast from North Bend and about 26.5 miles East/Southeast of Seattle.

There have been no reports of damage in the areas.

The Northwest Avalanche Center issued avalanche warnings for the Cascades Mountains on Wednesday.

