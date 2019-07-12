Officials are saying in the midst of a series of earthquakes and aftershocks in western Washington, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded near the Saddle Mountains in Grant County Friday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake happened around 3:46 a.m. about 11 kilometers southwest of Royal City, Wash. The depth was recorded at 3.1 km. The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said it was just under 15 miles southeast of Vantage and 123.5 miles southwest of Spokane.
Officials have yet to receive any reports of citizens feeling the earthquake.
A Smyrna viewer says she was woken up by the earthquake.
Just under a month ago, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in a similar area on June 16, and the USGS received 13 reports of citizens feeling it.