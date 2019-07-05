5.6 earthquake off coast of British Columbia
USGS

Officials are reporting a 5.6 magnitude earthquake near the coast of British Columbia Friday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake occurred near Bella Bella this morning at 5:59 a.m. The depth of the earthquake in the Haida Gwaii region was around 5.1 kilometers.

The National Weather Service says tsunami activity is not expected along the Washington and Oregon coast from this earthquake.

Tags