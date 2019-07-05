Officials are reporting a 5.6 magnitude earthquake near the coast of British Columbia Friday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake occurred near Bella Bella this morning at 5:59 a.m. The depth of the earthquake in the Haida Gwaii region was around 5.1 kilometers.
The National Weather Service says tsunami activity is not expected along the Washington and Oregon coast from this earthquake.
Prelim M5.6 Earthquake Haida Gwaii Region, Canada Jul-05 12:58 UTC, updates https://t.co/GLCBXrrcKj— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 5, 2019
Tsunami is NOT expected along the WA or OR coast with this 5.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred this morning at 5:59 PDT near Haida Gwaii on the British Columbia coast. https://t.co/yptMZDdWDe— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 5, 2019