M-3.5 earthquake near Coulee City

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A 3.5-magnitude earthquake has been recorded near Coulee City Monday morning.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says the earthquake was reported around 8:48 a.m. about 15 miles northeast of Coulee City (coordinate - 47.826, -119.266) with a depth around a mile.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, dispatch has taken no calls about the earthquake and no damage has been reported.

