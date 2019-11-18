GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A 3.5-magnitude earthquake has been recorded near Coulee City Monday morning.
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says the earthquake was reported around 8:48 a.m. about 15 miles northeast of Coulee City (coordinate - 47.826, -119.266) with a depth around a mile.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, dispatch has taken no calls about the earthquake and no damage has been reported.
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reports a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, 2.6 miles deep, 15.3 miles NNE of Coulee City just before 9 a.m. today. MACC dispatch received no calls about the earthquake and no damage has been reported. -KSF— Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) November 18, 2019
