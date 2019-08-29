A magnitude-6.3 earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Oregon Thursday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was about 284 kilometers west of Bandon, Ore. It is also about 183 miles west of Coos Bay, Ore.
The USGS says no tsunami is expected.
Over 100 citizens have initially reported feeling the earthquake. The depth was recorded at 5.4 kilometers.
This story is developing.
Prelim M6.3 Earthquake off the coast of Oregon Aug-29 15:07 UTC, updates https://t.co/F0O7T9lbWj— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) August 29, 2019