A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Northern Utah Wednesday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was recorded about 4 km northeast of Magna, Utah, and about 10 miles east of Salt Lake City. The depth was recorded at about 10.1 km.
Over 4,400 have reported feeling the earthquake on the USGS website.
Several aftershocks have since been recorded in the area.
The Utah Emergency Management Center says this is Utah's largest earthquake since 1992 since a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in St. George.
Utah just experienced its largest earthquake since 1992. It was a 5.9 in St. George. #utquake https://t.co/IYfUP8hnRy— Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020
